5 Things To Do This Weekend, Jan. 27-29: Everybody wants a piece of the pie

1. Sorry about last week, guys — I was (gasp!) on vacation in a place that was very sunny and warm, and did not return to the frozen north in time to write my customary weekend party time blog post. No worries though; here we go for this weekend! On Friday night, entertainment happening in the Bangor area includes KGFREEZE, Dead Elect and Wait at the Central Gallery, rockers Stone Free at Paddy’s Murphy’s, it’s vinyl night at Nocturnem Drafthaus, and the Tyler Healy Band at the Sea Dog, while up in Orono, roots trio Happy Folk are at Black Bear Brewing, rockers Wyld Lyfe are at Woodman’s, and violinist/songwriter Rhett Pride plays at Minsky Recital Hall on the UMaine campus at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the Northside Ramblers are at Paddy’s, the Shawn Mercer Band is at Nocturnem, and up in Orono, it’s blazing beats DJ night at Woodman’s, and in Old Town, jam band Fish Jug is at the Boomhouse.

2. On Friday night, the State Theatre hosts jam legends Umphrey’s McGee with guests Joshua Redman and Spafford, while Port City Music Hall hosts John Brown’s Body and Raging Brass Reggae. It’s emo night (local musicians play tear in your beer emo classics!) at Portland House of Music, there’s some EDM with Truth, Bad Habit, Terraphorm and Uncle Bob at Empire, songwriters Will Evans and Peter Miller are at One Longfellow Square, and at Bayside Bowl, spooky local rockers Johnny Cremains play their first show in a long time, with Starcrossed Lovers. On Saturday, the Dead Sessions play at Port City Music Hall, local songbird Megan Jo Wilson has a CD release party at Portland House of Music, Bangor rockers Marathon Man play with the Very Reverend and Mechanical Banshees at Empire, and at Space Gallery, the Blues Prophets are at One Longfellow Square, and there’s the second annual Cold, Cold Night evening of music, words and performance, with a who’s who of local musicians, activists, performance artists and more.

3. What’s good on the Midcoast? On Friday night, there’s an art opening at Waterfall Arts in Belfast with music from Portuguese duo Tremolino, Vicky Andres and Life Itself are at Rock City Coffee, and Living Room Circus plays at Trackside Station, both in Rockland. On Saturday, local bands Sugarbush (above) and the Midnight Riders are at the Unity College Center for the Performing Arts, the Tanner-Olin Smith Trio is at Rock City Coffee, rockers the Work Trucks are at Myrtle Street Tavern, also in Rockland, and folk rock band The Ballroom Thieves play at the Camden Opera House.

4. Bangor Humanities Day is happening this Saturday, though technically, it’s a humanities weekend, as the events officially kick off Friday night with Bangor Pecha Kucha set for 6 p.m. at COESPACE. On Saturday, events include a kids poetry workshop at 11 a.m. at the Maine Discovery Museum, a concert from a capella group Renaissance at noon at the Bangor Public Library, a lecture about medicine and the humanities by State Sen. Geoff Gratwick at 1 p.m. at the UMaine Museum of Art, a panel on the history of Bangor at 2 p.m. at the Bangor Public Library, a poetry slam at 4 p.m. at Nocturnem Drafthaus, and a Norumbega Collective reading from writer Mira Ptacin at 7:30 p.m. at The Rock & Art Shop.

5. Also this weekend is the annual Sno-X Snocross event at Bass Park, next to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor — but Emily, you say, there’s no snow! Worry not: They are trucking in snow for those daring snowmobilers to do their thing on.Fun starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, tickets are available at the gates. The Bangor area also hosts a Chinese New Year parade, at the Bangor Mall at 3 p.m.; all are welcome to enjoy the spectacle. Finally, Sunday brings the annual Pies on Parade event in Rockland, from 1 to 4 p.m. Do you like pie? Of course you do. If you like pie, you’ll love this event. And if you prefer cake, well, I don’t know what’s wrong with you.