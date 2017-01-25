Country singer Sam Hunt set for July show at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor

Waterfront Concerts announced its next concert in the 2017 Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion summer season, and it’s country singer Sam Hunt, with guests Maren Morris, Chris Jansen and Ryan Follese, set for Friday, July 21. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3 via Ticketmaster.

Hunt, who released his multi-platinum, critically-acclaimed, Grammy-nominated debut album, “Montevallo,” in 2014, will premiere a brand new single, “Body Like A Back Road,” on country radio on Wednesday, Feb. 1. His hits include “Leave the Night On,” “House Party,” “Take Your Time,” “Break Up In A Small Town” and “Make You Miss Me.”

Sam Hunt is the second concert announcement of the season for the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion; the first was Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper, set for July 7.