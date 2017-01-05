Thompson’s Point in Portland announces British electronic band The xx for first 2017 show

Concerts
British indie pop band The xx performing at the Ilosaarirock festival in Joensuu, Finland. Photo by Tuomas Vitikainen.

The State Theatre and Forefront Events today announced the first show of the 2017 State Theatre Presents Summer Concert Series at Thompson’s Point, with The xx set for Friday, May 26. Tickets, which are $40 in advance and $45 on the day of the show, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 by calling 800-745-3000, in person at the Port City Music Hall Box Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays, and online at www.statetheatreportland.com.

The xx was founded by Romy Madley Croft, Oliver Sim and Jamie Smith when the band members were still in high school. The xx’s debut self-titled album, blending electronic, indie rock and pop, came out in 2009 and spawned the hit single “Crystalized.” A follow up album came out in 2012, and the band will release their latest album, “I See You,” on Jan. 13.

Emily Burnham

About Emily Burnham

Emily Burnham is a Maine native, UMaine graduate, proud Bangorian and a writer and editor for Bangor Metro Magazine, the Weekly and the Bangor Daily News, where she's worked since 2004. She reports on everything from local bands to local food to all the cool things going on in the Greater Bangor area. In her quest for stories, she's seen countless concerts and plays, been lobster fishing, interviewed celebrities, hung out with water buffalo and played in a ukulele orchestra. She's interested in everything that happens in Maine. Albums for review are accepted digitally only; please no CDs.