Bangor Celtic Crossroads Festival proposed for 2018; Celtic music series to launch in Bangor this month

A committee has been formed to plan the proposed Bangor Celtic Crossroads Festival for a September 2018 launch, and a Celtic music series is set to begin this month in Bangor to help raise money and awareness for the festival.

Pauleena MacDougall, director of the Maine Folklife Center at the University of Maine and chair of the ten-member committee, announced on Wednesday that a Celtic Music Series will kick off on Monday, Jan, 16 with a performance from acclaimed Canadian duo Richard Wood and Gordon Belsher set for 58 Main in downtown Bangor. Tickets for the concert are $20 and reservations can be made by calling 947-5205.

The proposed music festival will take place the third week of September in 2018, and will be held at several small music venues around Bangor, as well as in churches, the Bangor Public Library and at schools. Co-sponsored by New England Celtic Arts and by Machias Savings Bank, the festival aims to highlight Celtic traditions from Scotland, Ireland, Cornwall, Wales, the Isle of Man, the Brittany region of France, and Maritime Canada.

After its Jan. 16 launch, the Celtic music series will feature four more 2017 concerts, including Cape Breton duo Colin Grant and Scott MacMillian in Feb. 2017 at 58 Main, Canadian singer-songwriter Lennie Gallant in mid-March at 58 Main, an artist to be announced for April, and Toronto traditional ensemble Ozere on May 15 at the Next Generation Theatre in Brewer.

The Bangor Celtic Crossroads Festival will join two other Celtic or traditional music-themed festivals in eastern Maine, including the Acadia Trad Festival, a music and workshop festival held in June on Mt. Desert Island, and Maine Celtic Celebration, held each July in Belfast.

Representatives from the American Folk Festival, the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, the Bangor City Council and the Bangor Public Library are all on the organizing committee for the festival. For more information about the Bangor Celtic Crossroads Festival, visit necelticarts.com.