Tony Bennett, Kris Kristofferson, more set for Portland, Bangor concerts this spring

By
Waterfront Concerts and State Theatre Presents both announced new shows this past week for venues in both Portland and Bangor.

Acclaimed Pink Floyd tribute band Brit Floyd will play two concerts in Maine this spring — Friday, April 7 at the Merrill Auditorium in Portland, and Wednesday, April 12 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Tickets for this Waterfront Concerts show go on sale via Ticketmaster at noon on Friday, Dec. 16.

On Thursday, May 4, country legend Kris Kristofferson will play a rare Maine concert at the Merrill Auditorium in Portland, in a State Theatre Presents show. Tickets for the concert are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

On Thursday, May 11, 90-year-old jazz icon Tony Bennett will play a concert at the Merrill Auditorium in Portland, in a Waterfront Concerts show. Tickets for the concert will go on sale via Ticketmaster at noon on Friday, Dec. 16.

