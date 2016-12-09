Windham music teacher finalist for 2017 Grammy Music Educator Award

Richard Nickerson, a Houlton native who has taught music at Windham High School for 30 years, is one of ten national finalists for the 2017 Grammy Music Educator Award.

The winner of the award will be announced during the week of the 2017 Grammy Awards, set for Feb. 12, and will attend the awards ceremony.

According to his website, Nickerson has been director of choral activities at Windham High School since 1986. He has received numerous awards including Maine Music Educator of the Year, Maine Distinguished Choral Director of the Year and runner up for Maine Teacher of the Year. In January 2009, he was recognized by Choral Director Magazine as one of 10 “Choral Directors of Note” in the United States. Nickerson received a Bachelor’s Degree in Vocal Music Education and a Master of Music in Choral Conducting from the University of Maine, and a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Choral Conducting from the Conservatory of Music at the University of Missouri Kansas City. He was previously nominated for a Grammy Music Educator Award in 2013.