Ao Luxe, threading and henna bar, now open in Bangor Mall

Ao Luxe, a new business from local artist and stylist Ao Pineda, has opened in the Bangor Mall.

Pineda, best known in the Bangor area as artistic director of the dance and performance troupe Haus of Paradigm, will offer mehndi (a.k.a. henna tattoos, non-permanent tattoos which eventually wash off) beginning at $30 depending on size and detail of design, hair feathering beginning at $5, hair sparkles beginning at $10 for children and $15 for adults, and eyebrow threading at $15.

Threading is a facial hair removal process that originated in Asia, that involves “threading” a fine cotton thread through layers of hair — usually eyebrows, but also upper lips, chin and sideburns — and removing short lines of unwanted hair. It is a more exacting process that allows for a defined and precise eyebrow shape. Pineda is the first stylist to offer threading services north of the Portland area. She had operated a by-appointment studio in downtown Bangor for the past six years, but this month moved her threading and henna operations to the Mall.

Ao Luxe is located across from Charlotte Russe in the Bangor Mall. It is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Ao Luxe takes walk-ins, though you can call 747-2AO-LUXE to make an appointment. You can also make an appointment online at http://aoluxe.wixsite.com/aoluxe.

