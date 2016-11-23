5 Things To Do This Weekend, Nov. 25-27: Turkey for me, and turkey for you

1. Thanksgiving weekend: the one time per year when people you went to high school with show up around town. Well, maybe Christmas too — though Turkey Day always seems to be the time when you run into them. Feel like burning off some calories after the big family meal? This weekend around Bangor, your entertainment options include local rockers When Particles Collide and Wyld Lyfe at the Central Gallery, the Junkyard Cats at Paddy Murphy’s, jam band Merther at the Sea Dog, and it’s vinyl night at Nocturnem Drafthaus, while up in Old Town, the Mallett Brothers Band are at the Boomhouse. On Saturday, take your pick from either August West and Friends at Paddy’s, Magnetic North at Nocturnem, a hardcore show featuring Funeral Attire, Halfpastfive and The Waking Life at the Central Gallery, or songwriter Lindsay Mower at the Boomhouse, up in Old Town.

2. In Portland this weekend, there’s a night of Phish and Grateful Dead love with Pardon Me Doug and the Maine Dead Project at Port City Music Hall, while DJs Dale Da Dred and Steady at Empire, and there’s night one of a two night stand of local funk band Model Airplane at Portland House of Music. On Saturday, the State Theatre hosts the hotly anticipated 2016 edition of Spencer Albee’s Beatles Night, set for both Saturday and Sunday. Elsewhere, at Empire earlier in the evening comedians Eliot Chang and Ian Stuart, while later in the evening there’s Covered In Bees and The Worst; Geno’s hosts a Black Friday Burlesque show, and Andrew WK’s “The Power of Partying” speaking tour stops in at the Space Gallery. On Sunday, Darol Anger and the Furies are at One Longfellow Square. And don’t forget all those fun holiday events, like the opening of “The Nutcracker” at Merrill Auditorium, or of the Christmas celebration at the Victoria Mansion.

3. On the Midcoast, on Friday night songwriter Livingston Taylor is at the Camden Opera House, and songwriter Sam Ladd is at Rock City Coffee in Rockland. On Saturday, Rockland hosts its annual Festival of Lights, with family activities all day and a light parade from 6 to 8 p.m. Later on, songwriter Alice Limoges is at Rock City, rockers Tilden Katz at Myrtle Street Tavern, while up in Belfast, local bands The Rugged and the Milk and Honey Rebellion play at the United Farmers Market space on Spring Street.

4. SHOPPING! What better way to express how grateful you are for all the things you have than by spending tons of money? Nearly every town has some sort of shop local Black Friday event for their small local businesses, from big, organized events like the ones in Bangor, Belfast and Portland, to smaller affairs in rural communities across the state. Where do you like to shop?

5. If you’ve got kids, there’s probably an excellent chance that this weekend you’ll be taking them to see “Moana,” the highly anticipated new Disney movie. There’s lots of fun movies out there right now — from “Dr. Strange” and “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” to indie films like the highly regarded “Loving” and “Moonlight” that are at Railroad Square Cinemas in Waterville and the Nickelodeon in Portland.

