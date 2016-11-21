Roundup of touring shows in Maine this winter; from Portland to Orono

State Theatre, Portland

Nov. 23: Twiddle, Lespecial, the Jauntee

Nov. 26 and 27: Spencer Albee’s Beatles Night

Nov. 29: Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience

Dec. 1: Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

Dec. 9: Norah Johns and the Candles (SOLD OUT)

Dec. 12: Thievery Corporation and the ReMINders

Dec. 17: The Fogcutters Big Band Super Fantastic Christmas Show

Dec. 26: The White Panda

Dec. 28: Sammy Adams and Huey Mack

Dec. 29: Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime

Dec. 30: Lettuce, Tauk, Jaw Gems

Dec. 31: Matisyahu, Rustic Overtones and Alec Benjamin

Jan. 27: Umphrey’s McGee, Joshua Redman and Spafford

Feb. 4: The Wood Brothers and The T Sisters

Feb. 11: Switchfoot and Relient K

Feb. 15: Pepper and Less Than Jake

Feb. 17: Lake Street Dive

Feb. 22: Run the Jewels, The Gaslamp Killer, Spark Master Tape and Cuz

Feb. 24: The Machine performs Pink Floyd

Port City Music Hall, Portland

Nov. 23: VERSUS DJ Battle: Michael Jackson v. Prince

Nov. 25: Pardon Me, Doug

Dec. 2: Percy Hill

Dec. 3: Stop Making Sense: Talking Heads Tribute

Dec. 4: Turkuaz and The New Mastersounds

Dec. 6: Twin Peaks, Together Pangea and Golden Daze

Dec. 10: Rubblebucket

Dec. 16: Spose pDank Christmas

Dec. 22: Movie double feature: The Nightmare Before Christmas and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Dec. 23: Shut Down Brown and Jon King

Dec. 26: Kenya Hall and Friends Tribute to Stevie Wonder

Dec. 31: Moon Hooch

Jan 7: Blackstar White Noise: A Tribute to David Bowie

Jan. 12: Bronze Radio Return

Jan. 19: Marc Broussard

Jan. 21: Tom Chaplin

Jan 24: Maggie Rogers

Jan. 27: John Brown’s Body

Feb. 1: Blind Pilot

Feb. 2: The Ballroom Thieves

Feb. 3: Whiskey Myers

Feb. 10: Enter the Haggis

Feb. 12: Andy Black, William Control, Palace Royale

Feb. 13: STRFCKR

Feb. 18: Bruce in the USA

Feb. 24: Adam Ezra Group, Chris Ross and the North, Goldenoak

Feb. 25: TroyBoi

March 1: Marc Doughty and Wheatus

March 3: Maine Academy of Modern Music: Girls Rock!

March 4: Max Creek

Collins Center for the Arts, Orono

Jan. 15: An Evening with Pat Metheny

Feb. 2: Lewis Black

Feb. 4: The O’Connor Band with Marc O’Connor

Merrill Auditorium, Portland

Dec. 18: The LeeVees feat. Adam Gardner of Guster

Dec. 28-31: Comedian Bob Marley

Feb. 4: Lewis Black

Feb. 18: Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Song

Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Nov. 27: Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown

Dec. 2: Chris Young

Feb. 4: Brantley Gilbert, Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs and Brian Davis

Feb. 26: Panic at the Disco, Misterwives and Saint Motel

