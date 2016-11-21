Roundup of touring shows in Maine this winter; from Portland to Orono

Out and About, Rockin' Out
Lake Street Dive

State Theatre, Portland

Nov. 23: Twiddle, Lespecial, the Jauntee
Nov. 26 and 27: Spencer Albee’s Beatles Night
Nov. 29: Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience
Dec. 1: Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker
Dec. 9: Norah Johns and the Candles (SOLD OUT)
Dec. 12: Thievery Corporation and the ReMINders
Dec. 17: The Fogcutters Big Band Super Fantastic Christmas Show
Dec. 26: The White Panda
Dec. 28: Sammy Adams and Huey Mack
Dec. 29: Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime
Dec. 30: Lettuce, Tauk, Jaw Gems
Dec. 31: Matisyahu, Rustic Overtones and Alec Benjamin
Jan. 27: Umphrey’s McGee, Joshua Redman and Spafford
Feb. 4: The Wood Brothers and The T Sisters
Feb. 11: Switchfoot and Relient K
Feb. 15: Pepper and Less Than Jake
Feb. 17: Lake Street Dive
Feb. 22: Run the Jewels, The Gaslamp Killer, Spark Master Tape and Cuz
Feb. 24: The Machine performs Pink Floyd

Spose, who will play a Christmas show at Port City Music Hall this December.

Port City Music Hall, Portland

Nov. 23: VERSUS DJ Battle: Michael Jackson v. Prince
Nov. 25: Pardon Me, Doug
Dec. 2: Percy Hill
Dec. 3: Stop Making Sense: Talking Heads Tribute
Dec. 4: Turkuaz and The New Mastersounds
Dec. 6: Twin Peaks, Together Pangea and Golden Daze
Dec. 10: Rubblebucket
Dec. 16: Spose pDank Christmas
Dec. 22: Movie double feature: The Nightmare Before Christmas and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Dec. 23: Shut Down Brown and Jon King
Dec. 26: Kenya Hall and Friends Tribute to Stevie Wonder
Dec. 31: Moon Hooch
Jan 7: Blackstar White Noise: A Tribute to David Bowie
Jan. 12: Bronze Radio Return
Jan. 19: Marc Broussard
Jan. 21: Tom Chaplin
Jan 24: Maggie Rogers
Jan. 27: John Brown’s Body
Feb. 1: Blind Pilot
Feb. 2: The Ballroom Thieves
Feb. 3: Whiskey Myers
Feb. 10: Enter the Haggis
Feb. 12: Andy Black, William Control, Palace Royale
Feb. 13: STRFCKR
Feb. 18: Bruce in the USA
Feb. 24: Adam Ezra Group, Chris Ross and the North, Goldenoak
Feb. 25: TroyBoi
March 1: Marc Doughty and Wheatus
March 3: Maine Academy of Modern Music: Girls Rock!
March 4: Max Creek

Lewis Black

Collins Center for the Arts, Orono

Jan. 15: An Evening with Pat Metheny
Feb. 2: Lewis Black
Feb. 4: The O’Connor Band with Marc O’Connor

Merrill Auditorium, Portland

Dec. 18: The LeeVees feat. Adam Gardner of Guster
Dec. 28-31: Comedian Bob Marley
Feb. 4: Lewis Black
Feb. 18: Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Song

Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Nov. 27: Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown
Dec. 2: Chris Young
Feb. 4: Brantley Gilbert, Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs and Brian Davis
Feb. 26: Panic at the Disco, Misterwives and Saint Motel

