Stephen King took Donald Trump to task on Twitter during last night’s debate

Stephen King has not typically been shy when it comes to making his opinions on various matters known. Naturally, he’s been weighing in on Twitter with his thoughts on this year’s election season. As you might imagine, they are not overwhelmingly positive, and during last night’s presidential debate, he let it all loose. Here’s a few of the tweet-volleys King launched last night (plus a few other gems from the past few weeks).

Two candidates onstage last night at Hofstra: one prepared to be President, one prepared to go on Sean Hannity's radio show. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 27, 2016

No King Tweet-storm would be complete without Molly, the Thing of Evil.

Molly, aka the Thing of Evil, preps for her job as moderator at the next Clinton-Trump debate. If anyone can make Trump shut up, it's Molly. pic.twitter.com/GArJBSJp2K — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 27, 2016

"I have property there!" This guy is off the wall. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 27, 2016

A little shout-out to a fellow Maine icon:

My favorite Trump button. Sent to me by Maine humorist Tim Sample. pic.twitter.com/4iXgtAg7ay — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 27, 2016

One from the day before the debate:

Texas may go for Trump, but they have a saying for guys like him: "He's so low, he could put on a top-hat and crawl under a rattlesnake." — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 25, 2016

One from a little earlier in the month, with yet another Molly cameo (shameless dog promotion):

Molly, aka the Thing of Evil, demonstrates what the world will look like after 4 years of Trump foreign policy. pic.twitter.com/He5Sl4RDfq — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 14, 2016

And, in what might be the most Stephen King anti-Trump tweet ever:

Breaking News: Reliable sources reveal that Donald Trump is actually Cthulu. The absurd hairdo isn't absurd at all. It hides the tentacles. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 12, 2016

