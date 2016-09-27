Stephen King took Donald Trump to task on Twitter during last night’s debate

Stephen King
By

Stephen King has not typically been shy when it comes to making his opinions on various matters known. Naturally, he’s been weighing in on Twitter with his thoughts on this year’s election season. As you might imagine, they are not overwhelmingly positive, and during last night’s presidential debate, he let it all loose. Here’s a few of the tweet-volleys King launched last night (plus a few other gems from the past few weeks).

No King Tweet-storm would be complete without Molly, the Thing of Evil.

A little shout-out to a fellow Maine icon:

One from the day before the debate:

One from a little earlier in the month, with yet another Molly cameo (shameless dog promotion):

And, in what might be the most Stephen King anti-Trump tweet ever:

Recommend this article
Emily Burnham

About Emily Burnham

Emily Burnham is a Maine native, UMaine graduate, proud Bangorian and a writer and editor for Bangor Metro Magazine, the Weekly and the Bangor Daily News, where she's worked since 2004. She reports on everything from local bands to local food to all the cool things going on in the Greater Bangor area. In her quest for stories, she's seen countless concerts and plays, been lobster fishing, interviewed celebrities, hung out with water buffalo and played in a ukulele orchestra. She's interested in everything that happens in Maine. Albums for review are accepted digitally only; please no CDs.