Five family-friendly things to do in the Bangor region that scream ‘fall’

Though the calendar says that Sept. 22 is the official start of fall, that chill in the air you felt today says that for all intents and purposes, autumn has arrived. If you’re feeling that pumpkin spice feeling, here’s five fun family-friendly things you can do in the greater Bangor region in the next couple of weeks, to celebrate the arrival of warm days, cool nights and hot beverage season.

The corn maze at Treworgy Family Orchards

Now, aside from the apple picking, ice cream, hay rides and goat petting zoo at Treworgy in Levant — all of which are also fun for the whole family — the main fall attraction here is the corn maze, which is open already. The maze is different every year, with this year’s maze shaped like a dragon and a knight, as you can see in the video above (A+ for drone usage, guys!). Treworgy is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; it’s located at 3876 Union St. in Levant. There’s also a special night maze event on Oct. 22; bring your own flashlights.

Common Ground Fair

This annual gathering of farmers, homesteaders, eco-friendly businesses and artists is Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association’s signature shindig. It’s set this year for Sept. 23-25 at the Unity Fairgrounds, as always, and has all the food, farm animals, interesting people and great shopping you’ve come to expect after all these years. Gates open at 9 a.m. every day. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of.

Searsport’s Fling Into Fall

One of the nicest fall events in eastern Maine is the town of Searsport’s annual Fling Into Fall, a yearly event this year set for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in downtown Searsport. There’s scarecrow, jack o’ lantern, chili and apple pie competitions, there’s a parade Saturday morning and a dance and bonfire at night, there’s a science show, a craft fair and arts demonstrations all afternoon — what’s more fall than that? Like Searsport, ME on Facebook for the full schedule.

Bring Your Own Apples cider pressing event at Central Street Farmhouse

Bangor’s DIY supply store Central Street Farmhouse, located on Central Street in downtown, each year does a cider pressing event that’s free to the general public — you just have to bring your own apples. Two friends of the Farmhouse built what they call “the Cadillac of cider presses,” and from 2 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 7 you can bring your apples, smash ‘em up and make delicious, fresh cider. For more information, check out the event page on Facebook.

Fall foliage tour of the Thomas Hill Standpipe

If you’ve never climbed to the top of Bangor’s iconic Thomas Hill Standpipe, here’s your chance — and at the best time of the season to do so. This fall’s foliage tour of the standpipe is set for 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. It’s free and open to the public, and is one of just four time per year people can view the scenery from the top.

Recommend this article